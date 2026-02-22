'Gujarat tourists' Mishmi Hills incident goes viral, sparks outrage
A video from Mishmi Hills Resort in Arunachal Pradesh is making the rounds online, showing tourists from Gujarat yelling at staff over a no-outside-food rule.
The clip quickly drew backlash, with many on social media calling for strict action against those involved.
Resort owners express disappointment
The situation started with a simple reminder about the resort's food policy but escalated fast—resort staff faced racist abuse, threats mentioning Reliance Industries, and even property damage.
Other guests stepped in to support the employees and help calm things down.
The resort owners said they were disappointed, especially since they've welcomed respectful guests from around the world for years.
Debate on proper behavior in sensitive areas
The incident has prompted debate online.
Now, people online are debating how visitors should behave in sensitive hill areas and stressing that respecting local rules and culture really matters.