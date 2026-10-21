Gujarat unveils ₹1,000 cr solar subsidy for 3L households

Gujarat just rolled out a massive ₹1,000 crore subsidy to help over three lakh households install rooftop solar panels.

This move comes after the state hit record-high electricity demand, and it's all part of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Here's the cool part: if you're from a general household, you only pay 10% of the benchmark cost of a rooftop solar system of up to 2 kW capacity; if you're from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe households, it's just 5%.