Gujarat unveils ₹1,000 cr solar subsidy for 3L households
Gujarat just rolled out a massive ₹1,000 crore subsidy to help over three lakh households install rooftop solar panels.
This move comes after the state hit record-high electricity demand, and it's all part of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.
Here's the cool part: if you're from a general household, you only pay 10% of the benchmark cost of a rooftop solar system of up to 2 kW capacity; if you're from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe households, it's just 5%.
Gujarat covers leftover rooftop costs
The state will cover any costs left after central subsidies and your share.
For example, for a typical 1-kW setup costing ₹54,000, you get ₹32,400 off from the central government. That means general households pay just ₹5,400 and SC/ST households only ₹2,700.
Gujarat already leads India in rooftop solar adoption with over 14 lakh homes powered by the sun, and this new push is set to make clean energy even more accessible.