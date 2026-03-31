Gujarat welcomes 1st GIB chick after almost a decade
India
Big news for wildlife lovers: Gujarat just welcomed its first Great Indian Bustard (GIB) chick in almost a decade!
Nicknamed "Very Very Important Chick" (VVIC), this tiny 150-gram newcomer is getting VIP treatment, with 50 forest guards and watchtowers, spotting scopes, binoculars, and tripods keeping it safe around the clock.
Wildlife Institute experts track mother bustard
Wildlife Institute of India experts are leading the charge, guiding forest teams and tracking the mother bustard inside a protected zone.
Even local villagers are helping out by changing grazing routes and limiting visits nearby.
Every chick like VVIC really counts for the future of the species.