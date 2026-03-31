Gujarat welcomes 1st GIB chick after almost a decade India Mar 31, 2026

Big news for wildlife lovers: Gujarat just welcomed its first Great Indian Bustard (GIB) chick in almost a decade!

Nicknamed "Very Very Important Chick" (VVIC), this tiny 150-gram newcomer is getting VIP treatment, with 50 forest guards and watchtowers, spotting scopes, binoculars, and tripods keeping it safe around the clock.