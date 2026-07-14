Gujarat's Ambaji Temple tightens security after donation theft on CCTV

Three outsourced employees were arrested and fired following the probe.

To prevent future incidents, the temple trust, led by Collector Mihir Patel, has rolled out new rules: more than 20 CCTV cameras in the donation room, metal detector checks for staff, no clothing with large pockets, and six months of video storage.

Plus, donation counting will now be live-streamed outside the temple so everyone can see what's happening.

Patel says these changes are all about keeping things transparent for millions of devotees who visit every year.