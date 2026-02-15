Gujarat's census 2026 is coming: What you need to know
Gujarat's big census is rolling out soon: the House Listing Operation (HLO) runs from April to September 2026, with teams visiting homes between April 20 and May 19.
The main population count happens in February 2027.
It's all part of India's massive data-gathering effort.
Self-enumeration option
Before the door-to-door visits, there's a digital self-enumeration window from April 5-19, so you can submit your info online—quick and easy.
If you miss it, trained staff will come by in person.
Don't worry: everything you share is confidential under the Census Act and used only for stats.
Why it matters
Census data will play an important role in planning and policy formulation and help shape Gujarat's development trajectory.
By taking part or helping family with accurate info, you're making sure Gujarat gets counted right for future planning.