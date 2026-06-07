Gujarat's Gir National Park reports 11 deaths and 12 recoveries
In a tough few weeks at Gujarat's Gir National Park, 11 Asiatic lions died, with babesiosis suspected as a main cause.
Forest officials quickly quarantined 17 sick lions. Good news is 12 have recovered and are back in the wild, while five are still being watched but are stable.
Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia assured everyone that the overall lion population isn't at risk and said, "The lions are being treated and monitored regularly by our team."
Over 600 lions treated for ticks
Babesiosis attacks red blood cells and can make animals more vulnerable to other infections.
To fight it off, more than 600 lions were treated for ticks, plus there's now a de-ticking drive for cattle in lion areas.
Despite these setbacks, Gujarat's lion numbers have actually grown, from 674 in 2020 to 891 in 2025.
Conservation efforts continue too: some lions have spread across 11 districts, and 24 have settled in Barda, and work is ongoing to keep this unique species thriving.