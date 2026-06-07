Gujarat's Gir National Park reports 11 deaths and 12 recoveries

Over 600 lions treated for ticks

Babesiosis attacks red blood cells and can make animals more vulnerable to other infections.

To fight it off, more than 600 lions were treated for ticks, plus there's now a de-ticking drive for cattle in lion areas.

Despite these setbacks, Gujarat's lion numbers have actually grown, from 674 in 2020 to 891 in 2025.

Conservation efforts continue too: some lions have spread across 11 districts, and 24 have settled in Barda, and work is ongoing to keep this unique species thriving.