Gujarat's kharif sowing just 12.71L ha as rainfall drops 82%

Gujarat crop acreage falls sharply

Thanks to patchy monsoon rains, many farmers are holding off on sowing.

Groundnut acreage is down 73%, soybeans have plunged by 87%, and cotton is at about half of last year's area. Pulses have shrunk to nearly one-fifth of last year's coverage.

The Saurashtra region has been hit especially hard, but the IMD says better rains could arrive soon, fingers crossed for a turnaround.