Gujarat's kharif sowing just 12.71L ha as rainfall drops 82%
India
Gujarat's farmers are having a tough start to the Kharif season, with rainfall down by 82%.
Only 12.71 lakh hectares have been planted so far, just 15% of Gujarat's normal Kharif acreage, and way behind last year's pace.
Gujarat crop acreage falls sharply
Thanks to patchy monsoon rains, many farmers are holding off on sowing.
Groundnut acreage is down 73%, soybeans have plunged by 87%, and cotton is at about half of last year's area. Pulses have shrunk to nearly one-fifth of last year's coverage.
The Saurashtra region has been hit especially hard, but the IMD says better rains could arrive soon, fingers crossed for a turnaround.