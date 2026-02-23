Gujarat's new marriage rule: couples must inform parents, get feedback

What's the process?

If this goes through, couples will have to declare whether their parents are aware of the marriage and share both families' details with the registrar.

Parents get notified via WhatsApp or text within 10 working days. There's also a 30-day verification period and a chance for public feedback online.

Supporters say it protects families' feelings, but critics point out that adults have the right to marry who they want—something even the Supreme Court has backed—so privacy concerns and legal challenges could be on the horizon.