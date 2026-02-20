Gujarat's new marriage rule: Parents to get WhatsApp alerts

More checks and balances in the process

If this goes through, couples will need to submit extra documents—like Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, wedding photos, and proof that their parents know about the marriage.

Parents will get notified within 10 days using the contact info provided.

There's also a new online portal coming for applications, and marriage registrations will move from revenue offices to courts for more scrutiny.

The government says it supports love marriages but wants stricter checks against fraud or pressure.

Public feedback on these changes is open for 30 days before anything becomes final.