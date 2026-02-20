Gujarat's new marriage rule: Parents to get WhatsApp alerts
Gujarat is planning to update its marriage registration rules so parents get a WhatsApp alert when their kids apply to marry.
The idea is to cut down on fake marriages and scams—especially after reports of bogus nikaah certificates in areas with no Muslim residents.
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi says the government's goal is to keep things transparent and safe.
More checks and balances in the process
If this goes through, couples will need to submit extra documents—like Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, wedding photos, and proof that their parents know about the marriage.
Parents will get notified within 10 days using the contact info provided.
There's also a new online portal coming for applications, and marriage registrations will move from revenue offices to courts for more scrutiny.
The government says it supports love marriages but wants stricter checks against fraud or pressure.
Public feedback on these changes is open for 30 days before anything becomes final.