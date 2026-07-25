Gujarat's nonstop rains kill nearly 40, 900 evacuated in floods

Gujarat has been hit hard by nonstop rains. As of July 25, nearly 40 people had lost their lives, mostly in Valsad and Navsari, due to electrocution and drowning.

Ahmedabad saw major flooding too, with big rescue efforts: police evacuated 900 factory workers in Bavla, and the army helped more than 80 people escape from an Amazon warehouse.

The situation is still serious as many areas remain underwater.