Gujarat's nonstop rains kill nearly 40, 900 evacuated in floods
Gujarat has been hit hard by nonstop rains. As of July 25, nearly 40 people had lost their lives, mostly in Valsad and Navsari, due to electrocution and drowning.
Ahmedabad saw major flooding too, with big rescue efforts: police evacuated 900 factory workers in Bavla, and the army helped more than 80 people escape from an Amazon warehouse.
The situation is still serious as many areas remain underwater.
NH 47 closed, textile units submerged
Flooding has shut down highways like NH 47 till Bagodra on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway for days, making travel tough.
In Surat, machinery in several textile units remained submerged and cars are submerged.
Even though rainfall remained heavy on July 22, recovery is slow.
Thousands have been relocated from Navsari and Valsad as authorities work nonstop to get things back on track.