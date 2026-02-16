Gujarat's ₹22,000 per hectare relief for farmers
Gujarat has stepped in to support over 33 lakh farmers after unseasonal rains damaged crops last year.
Reported by Governor Acharya Devvrat in his assembly address, the state's special agricultural relief package is giving ₹22,000 per hectare—capped at two hectares per farmer.
The relief covers losses across 33 districts.
It's not just about the money
This isn't just about money—it's about helping farming families get back on their feet after a tough year.
Over half the aid was sent directly via online applications, making the process faster and smoother.
Plus, Gujarat is investing in natural farming: nearly 19 lakh farmers have been trained so far, with thousands already switching to more sustainable practices.
If you care about food security or how tech is changing rural India, this is a big deal.