Gulbarga lawyers protest in Kalaburagi, demand tougher Advocates Protection Act
India
Lawyers from the Gulbarga Bar Association hit the streets in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, pushing for better protection after a rise in attacks on advocates.
They submitted a memorandum asking the government to toughen up the Advocates Protection Act so lawyers can do their jobs safely and without fear.
Gulbarga Bar seeks non-bailable charges
The association wants crimes like assault or harassment of lawyers treated as non-bailable with harsher punishments.
They're also calling for special courts to handle these cases faster and better security at court buildings: think metal detectors and CCTV cameras.
Association president S.V. Pasar and vice-president Ananth Jahagirdar say quick action is needed to keep both advocates safe and the justice system strong.