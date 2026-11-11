Gulf Air, Saudia say Adani's Mumbai plan risks Hajj, Umrah

MIAL wants to cut five million passengers a year from April 2027 because of terminal upgrades.

This would affect about 15% of international flights, including those of 11 airlines from the Gulf and West Asia, plus Nepal Airlines.

Gulf Air has asked for more details on why this is happening, warning that if things don't get sorted out, they might take it up with aviation authorities in India, Bahrain, or Saudi Arabia, and even consider tougher steps if needed.