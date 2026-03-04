Gulf crisis: Naidu assures support to stranded Telugu people

APNRTS, local volunteers offer shelter, support

With around a million Telugus living in West Asia, this crisis hit close to home for many families.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) and local volunteers are offering shelter and support while a 24/7 helpline is up for anyone needing help (+91 863-2340678 / WhatsApp: 85000 27678).

Labor Minister Vasamsetti Subhash even made video calls to reassure stranded workers.

Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged that governance must rise above political considerations and called for coordinated evacuation measures.