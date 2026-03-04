Gulf crisis: Naidu assures support to stranded Telugu people
After the US-Israel attack on Iran caused major flight disruptions across the Gulf, thousands of Telugu people from Andhra Pradesh found themselves stuck in countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait.
The state government jumped into action—Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to work with Indian embassies to get everyone home safely.
APNRTS, local volunteers offer shelter, support
With around a million Telugus living in West Asia, this crisis hit close to home for many families.
The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) and local volunteers are offering shelter and support while a 24/7 helpline is up for anyone needing help (+91 863-2340678 / WhatsApp: 85000 27678).
Labor Minister Vasamsetti Subhash even made video calls to reassure stranded workers.
Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged that governance must rise above political considerations and called for coordinated evacuation measures.