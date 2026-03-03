Gulf war fears: Families in Andhra Pradesh on edge

Waiting for news

Stories from home show just how real these worries are: P. Rajesh narrowly missed a drone strike in Qatar, while his wife Someswari says she's grateful they can keep in touch during such a tense time.

Others, like G. Devi from Ichchapuram and G. Bheemaraju from Palasa in Srikakulam district, are staying close to their phones as they wait for updates—and hoping things calm down soon.