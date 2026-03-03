Gulf war fears: Families in Andhra Pradesh on edge
India
Tensions in the Gulf, with conflicts involving Iran, Israel, and the US, have families across north coastal Andhra Pradesh on edge—especially since so many locals work in places like Dubai and Qatar.
Recent attacks have made many families more anxious about their relatives' safety.
Waiting for news
Stories from home show just how real these worries are: P. Rajesh narrowly missed a drone strike in Qatar, while his wife Someswari says she's grateful they can keep in touch during such a tense time.
Others, like G. Devi from Ichchapuram and G. Bheemaraju from Palasa in Srikakulam district, are staying close to their phones as they wait for updates—and hoping things calm down soon.