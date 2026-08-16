Varanasi airport: 2 AAICLAS screeners injured in accidental firing
What's the story
An incident of accidental firing occurred at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday. A passenger traveling on Air India flight IX-1810 to Mumbai accidentally discharged his pistol during a security check. The incident injured two AAICLAS screeners, a woman and a man, who were present at the time of inspection.
Medical response
Both screeners are stable
The bullet first hit the ground before hitting the two staff members who were standing nearby.
The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her thigh, while the male staff member was injured in his hand.
Both injured screeners are now undergoing treatment at New Laxmi Trauma Centre and are reported to be stable.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation underway
The incident took place around 9:30am on Sunday when the passenger was traveling with his wife from Azamgarh to Mumbai.
The passenger had declared his weapons before boarding the flight, as per protocol.
Varanasi Airport Director Puneet Gupta confirmed that both the weapon owner and airport staff were present during verification when the gun went off.
Local police have been notified, and an investigation is underway into this incident.