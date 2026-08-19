Guna girls allege classmate forced them to drink urine-mixed water
India
In Guna, Madhya Pradesh, two Class five girls say a classmate forced them to drink water mixed with urine.
When they told their principal, he allegedly told them to eat a ₹10 chocolate if they felt their mouth tasted bad.
The news quickly spread in the village, leading to anger and calls for action.
Probe opened, accused and parents summoned
Local authorities have started an official inquiry: both the accused boy and his parents have been called in for questioning.
Meanwhile, villagers locked up the school in protest, pushing police and officials to step in.
Officials say statements from everyone involved are being recorded, and strict action will follow once the investigation wraps up.