Gunfire injures 4 outside Mamdot Nagar panchayat nomination center

Police probe Mamdot Nagar shooting

The clash reportedly started after an argument between two groups near the nomination center.

Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, a political activist, blamed Congress workers for starting the fight with stones and guns, while Congress's Ashu Bangar said it was actually Sekhon's supporters who fired shots to stir up trouble.

Police are checking CCTV footage and plan to file an FIR soon.

With polling for 13 wards coming up on July 5, there are growing concerns about safety for candidates and voters.