Gunfire injures 4 outside Mamdot Nagar panchayat nomination center
Things got tense outside Mamdot Nagar's panchayat nomination center on Thursday, as a fight broke out and four people were hurt by gunfire.
The incident happened while candidates were filing their nominations, and all injured were quickly taken to the hospital.
Police have already detained one person linked to the violence.
Police probe Mamdot Nagar shooting
The clash reportedly started after an argument between two groups near the nomination center.
Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, a political activist, blamed Congress workers for starting the fight with stones and guns, while Congress's Ashu Bangar said it was actually Sekhon's supporters who fired shots to stir up trouble.
Police are checking CCTV footage and plan to file an FIR soon.
With polling for 13 wards coming up on July 5, there are growing concerns about safety for candidates and voters.