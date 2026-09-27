Gungun Dutta posts video after harassment at Kamakhya station Assam
India
A woman named Gungun Dutta posted a video on Instagram after being harassed by a man at Kamakhya railway station in Assam.
The man followed her around, making lewd gestures both at the station and on the train, only stopping when he realized he was being recorded.
Video goes viral, people demand action
The video quickly went viral, with people demanding action from authorities like the Ministry of Railways and Assam Police.
Many praised Dutta's courage for sharing her experience, while others highlighted how common such harassment is in public spaces.
There's now a bigger push online for stronger security measures to make public places safer for everyone, especially women.