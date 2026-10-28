Gunmen fire at Ludhiana gurdwara, head sewadar Baldev Singh unhurt
India
Early Wednesday, two masked gunmen on a bike fired at Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Ludhiana, targeting head sewadar Baldev Singh's room around 3:15am.
Thankfully, Singh was in the bathroom at the time and wasn't hurt. After the attackers left, he quickly alerted police.
FIR lodged, CCTV shows motorcycle escape
Police have filed an FIR and are analyzing CCTV footage that shows the masked duo fleeing on their motorcycle.
Senior officers visited the scene, and officials say these details should help track down those responsible.
The attack is being compared to a previous incident linked to political tensions at another local gurdwara.