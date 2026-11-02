Gurdaspur soldier Wazir Singh attacked by family over property dispute
India
A soldier, Wazir Singh, was attacked by his own family in Gurdaspur while he was home on leave.
The dispute reportedly started over property issues and turned violent, with Singh's wife capturing the incident on video that is now making the rounds online.
Wazir Singh hospitalized, police investigate
Singh's mother, brother, and other relatives allegedly planned the attack after calling him to discuss the property.
He ended up hospitalized for four days.
The couple says they're now stuck at home due to threats from relatives, and their property has been locked by family members.
Police have recorded Singh's statement and obtained his medical report, and an investigation is underway as the family seeks protection and justice.