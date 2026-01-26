Gurgaon CEO's mid-flight seat swap goes viral
Jasveer Singh, CEO of Gurgaon-based matrimony app Knot.dating, had an unexpected upgrade on his Singapore to Delhi flight when a woman asked to swap seats so she could sit with her friend.
The switch landed Singh more legroom and some surprise business class perks.
Why is everyone talking about it?
Singh shared the story on X, calling out how "Girls's friendship is next level!"
His post quickly took off, crossing 1.1 million views and sparking plenty of witty reactions—one user called it "a literal Win-Win Scenario," while another summed it up as "It's that I'd rather be uncomfortable with you than comfy alone energy. Loyalty over legroom, connection over convenience,".
What's Knot.dating all about?
Knot.dating isn't your average dating app—it's for people serious about marriage, with strict verification such as ID, income and background checks.
Backed by notable investors, the app has attracted media attention.