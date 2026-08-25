Gurgaon: Heavy rain strands school buses with kids inside
What's the story
A heavy monsoon downpour in Gurgaon on Monday left several school buses stranded with children inside for hours. The incident occurred as severe waterlogging was reported in key areas, including Subhash Chowk. Visuals shared on social media showed yellow school buses stranded on a submerged road, with water levels nearly covering the bus tires and trapping students inside.
Twitter Post
Visuals of school buses stranded on roads
VIDEO | Gurugram: School buses carrying children stranded on waterlogged roads.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 24, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/3IhUxBKve6
Delayed commutes
Kids trapped in buses for hours
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for heavy rains, prompting schools to release students early.
However, many buses got stuck on waterlogged roads for hours.
According to The Times of India, Kiara, a Class II student, took eight hours to reach home in Sector 51 after getting stuck in a school bus.
Aarav and Aarush were also among those stranded near Subhash Chowk.
Infrastructure concerns
Parents express anger at city's infrastructure
Parents expressed their anger at the city's infrastructure for failing to handle the rain.
"It is horrifying to the core," one parent was quoted as saying, questioning what could be expected from the government.
Another parent called it a "horrible state of affairs," adding that such flooding has become an everyday occurrence during monsoons.
Traffic disruptions
Traffic disruptions across the city
The heavy downpour also caused major traffic disruptions across the city. Key areas like Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Railway Road, Sector 5, and Old Delhi Road were severely affected.
The Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was slow-moving, while a stretch that usually takes 15 minutes took at least 50 minutes due to flooding.
Advisory issued
Work from home, online classes advised for offices, schools
In light of the heavy rainfall and resultant waterlogging, Gurugram's administration advised offices to allow work-from-home and schools to conduct online classes.
District Magistrate-cum-Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Uttam Singh, issued an advisory asking corporate offices and educational institutions to guide employees/students accordingly.
The advisory aimed at avoiding traffic congestion and ensuring smooth repair works by civic agencies.