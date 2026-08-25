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Home / News / India News / Gurgaon: Heavy rain strands school buses with kids inside
Gurgaon: Heavy rain strands school buses with kids inside
The incident occurred on Monday

Gurgaon: Heavy rain strands school buses with kids inside

By Snehil Singh
Aug 25, 2026
12:49 pm
What's the story

A heavy monsoon downpour in Gurgaon on Monday left several school buses stranded with children inside for hours. The incident occurred as severe waterlogging was reported in key areas, including Subhash Chowk. Visuals shared on social media showed yellow school buses stranded on a submerged road, with water levels nearly covering the bus tires and trapping students inside.

Twitter Post

Visuals of school buses stranded on roads

Delayed commutes

Kids trapped in buses for hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for heavy rains, prompting schools to release students early.

However, many buses got stuck on waterlogged roads for hours.

According to The Times of India, Kiara, a Class II student, took eight hours to reach home in Sector 51 after getting stuck in a school bus.

Aarav and Aarush were also among those stranded near Subhash Chowk.

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Infrastructure concerns

Parents express anger at city's infrastructure

Parents expressed their anger at the city's infrastructure for failing to handle the rain.

"It is horrifying to the core," one parent was quoted as saying, questioning what could be expected from the government.

Another parent called it a "horrible state of affairs," adding that such flooding has become an everyday occurrence during monsoons.

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Traffic disruptions

Traffic disruptions across the city

The heavy downpour also caused major traffic disruptions across the city. Key areas like Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Railway Road, Sector 5, and Old Delhi Road were severely affected.

The Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was slow-moving, while a stretch that usually takes 15 minutes took at least 50 minutes due to flooding.

Advisory issued

Work from home, online classes advised for offices, schools

In light of the heavy rainfall and resultant waterlogging, Gurugram's administration advised offices to allow work-from-home and schools to conduct online classes.

District Magistrate-cum-Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Uttam Singh, issued an advisory asking corporate offices and educational institutions to guide employees/students accordingly.

The advisory aimed at avoiding traffic congestion and ensuring smooth repair works by civic agencies.

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