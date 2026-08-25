Gurgaon: Heavy rain strands school buses with kids inside

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for heavy rains, prompting schools to release students early.

However, many buses got stuck on waterlogged roads for hours.

According to The Times of India, Kiara, a Class II student, took eight hours to reach home in Sector 51 after getting stuck in a school bus.

Aarav and Aarush were also among those stranded near Subhash Chowk.