Gurjeet Singh Khalsa to end protest after anti-sacrilege law notified
India
After spending 560 days atop a 400-foot tower in Patiala, Gurjeet Singh Khalsa is set to end his protest for tougher anti-sacrilege laws.
His campaign, which started back in October 2024 and was supported by the Dharam Yudhh Morcha's sit-in, is set to wrap up on Friday now that the government has officially notified the new law.
Khalsa will descend at Singh Sweets
Khalsa plans to come down from the tower on Friday, April 24, 2026 during a religious ceremony at Singh Sweets, just in time to help out with harvest season.
Even though officials offered him a crane ride down, he chose to descend on his own terms, sticking to his independent spirit until the end.
The Dharam Yudhh Morcha will also end its dharna, marking a big moment for everyone who pushed for this change.