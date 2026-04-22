Gurjeet Singh Khalsa to end protest after anti-sacrilege law notified

Khalsa will descend at Singh Sweets

Khalsa plans to come down from the tower on Friday, April 24, 2026 during a religious ceremony at Singh Sweets, just in time to help out with harvest season.

Even though officials offered him a crane ride down, he chose to descend on his own terms, sticking to his independent spirit until the end.

The Dharam Yudhh Morcha will also end its dharna, marking a big moment for everyone who pushed for this change.