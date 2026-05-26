Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 30-day parole, 16th time since 2017

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, has been granted a 30-day parole by the Haryana government, NDTV reported, citing officials. This is his 16th temporary release since being convicted in a rape case involving two women disciples in 2017. The self-styled godman is serving a 20-year sentence for these crimes and is currently lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak .

Parole history Over 400 days outside prison since his conviction In the nearly eight years and eight months since his conviction, Ram Rahim has spent a total of 406 days outside prison on parole and furlough. His latest release comes after he was granted a 40-day parole earlier this year in January. The Dera chief will be staying at his sect headquarters in Sirsa during this period, according to Dera spokesperson and advocate Jitender Khurana.

Legal history Acquitted in 2 murder cases Apart from his rape conviction, Ram Rahim was also sentenced to life imprisonment in two murder cases. He was convicted for the killing of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati in 2019 and conspiring to kill former Dera manager Ranjit Singh in 2021. However, he was acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in both cases, first in Ranjit Singh's murder case (2024) and later in Chhatrapati's murder case (2026).

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