Gurpreet Singh, 25, shot dead in Ambala by cow smugglers
India
A sad turn of events in Ambala: Gurpreet Singh, 25, was shot and killed by cow smugglers around 2am on Friday night.
He was just heading home from his night shift at Prime Cinema with a friend when the smugglers, trying to escape police, thought he was an officer and opened fire.
FIR filed, police seek suspects
Singh didn't survive the attack despite being rushed to the hospital.
Police say they're actively searching for four or five suspects and have already filed an FIR.
Cabinet minister and local MLA Anil Vij visited Singh's family, promising swift action.
The incident has sparked fresh worries about safety in Ambala.