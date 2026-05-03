Gurpreet Singh, 25, shot dead in Ambala by cow smugglers India May 03, 2026

A sad turn of events in Ambala: Gurpreet Singh, 25, was shot and killed by cow smugglers around 2am on Friday night.

He was just heading home from his night shift at Prime Cinema with a friend when the smugglers, trying to escape police, thought he was an officer and opened fire.