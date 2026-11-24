Gurpreet Singh robbed of ₹5,000 by fake cops near Ludhiana
Near Aligarh village in Jagraon, Ludhiana, three men pretending to be police officers stopped Gurpreet Singh on his bike, claiming they were on a secret mission.
They waved a pistol, forcing him into an isolated field where they took ₹5,000 from him.
Police checking CCTV footage, following leads
Local police are investigating and checking CCTV footage along the route.
Inspector Atma Singh says they are following up on all leads to find the fake cops, though nothing suspicious has turned up yet.