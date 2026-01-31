Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Significance, date, and more
Guru Ravidas Jayanti lands on Sunday, February 1 this year, marking the 649th birthday of the influential 15th-century saint.
The festival lines up with Magha Purnima and runs from early morning on Feb 1 to just before dawn on Feb 2.
Who was Guru Ravidas?
Guru Ravidas was born near Varanasi and stood out for his message against casteism and his push for equality, compassion, and inner devotion.
His hymns are part of the Guru Granth Sahib and helped shape India's Bhakti movement.
He even inspired Meera Bai.
Celebrations and rituals on the day
The day is packed with energy—think processions, music (kirtans), aarti rituals, community meals (langar), and talks at his birthplace in Varanasi.
It's a public holiday in Delhi.
Big celebrations planned for next year
Next year is extra special—the 650th anniversary in 2027—with PM Modi invited to join huge celebrations planned for the anniversary.