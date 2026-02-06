Gurugram: 2 women house helps, male accomplice sexually assault 3-year-old

A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two female house helps and their male accomplice in a Gurugram condominium, the child's parent stated in a police complaint. The incident took place between December 2025 and January 2026, according to the FIR filed by the child's father at the Sector 53 police station, Hindustan Times reported. The case has been registered under stringent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigation update Women detained for questioning The charges include abetment to a sexual offence against a child and aggravated penetrative sexual assault. The two accused women have been detained by the police for questioning. However, they have not been formally arrested as no concrete evidence has emerged against them so far. According to media reports, one woman was recently employed at the survivor's house, while the other works for a neighbor. The third accused, a male accomplice, is yet to be identified and remains at large.

Ongoing investigation Investigation underway Sandeep Turan, the public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they are reviewing CCTV footage from the society to check if the minor girl was seen with the accused women at any suspicious locations. The district child welfare committee has also been roped in as part of this ongoing investigation since it involves a minor victim.

