Gurugram 8-year-old Chhabi dies after falling into water-filled pit India Apr 13, 2026

An unfortunate accident in Gurugram's Farrukhnagar area on Monday afternoon claimed the life of eight-year-old Chhabi, who fell into a water-filled pit while playing with her two-year-old sister, Nidhi.

Their father, Sunil, was working nearby and rushed over with others to pull both girls out.

While Nidhi was saved, Chhabi could not make it despite everyone's efforts.