Gurugram AQI falls to 258, still poor, experts warn
Gurugram's air finally caught a small break: AQI dropped to 258 from 290, which is better but still in the "poor" range.
Experts say this cleaner air might not last, as weather conditions could get worse soon.
Earlier this month, the city was stuck with "very poor" air for days.
NCR AQI improves, stage 3 eased
The whole NCR saw some improvement: Delhi's AQI dipped to 232, Noida hit 214, and Ghaziabad reached 203.
Ballabhgarh stood out for all the wrong reasons with an AQI of 314, the highest in the region.
With numbers getting a bit better, authorities have eased Stage three pollution restrictions across Delhi-NCR (but Stages one and two are still on).
Dr. Manoj Kumar from CREA credits improved dispersion conditions for this temporary relief, but warns it probably won't stick around if weather shifts again.