Gurugram AQI jumps to 315 as nights fall to 11.6C
Gurugram's air quality just took a hit, with the AQI jumping to 315 and landing in the "very poor" zone after a short stretch of cleaner air.
Nights are getting colder too, with temperatures dipping to 11.6 Celsius, so you might want to keep those jackets handy.
IMD says Gurugram pollution could persist
Sluggish winds and a shallow mixing layer are trapping pollutants close to the ground, making things worse.
Some spots like Sector 51 even saw AQI levels hit 350.
The IMD says this trend could stick around for a couple more days, with colder mornings and dense fog likely making pollution hang around even longer.