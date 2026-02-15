Gurugram boy tortured by teachers over false allegations

School denies all allegations

The boy suffered a fractured jaw, broken teeth roots, and a deep head wound—doctors say these are serious injuries.

His mother says she was also locked in an office and assaulted when she came to the school.

The school denies all allegations, claiming the mother caused the injuries and saying it had asked her to clear pending fees for five months, after which she demanded a transfer certificate.

Police have filed an FIR under new criminal law sections but haven't made any arrests yet. The investigation is ongoing while the boy recovers on a liquid diet in hospital.