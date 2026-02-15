Gurugram boy tortured by teachers over false allegations
A 12-year-old boy from Bhondsi school in Gurugram was allegedly assaulted by his teachers and the principal after being accused of sending abusive Instagram messages and stealing from the canteen.
According to reports, he was pulled out of class, strangled, forced to confess on video, and put in cold water for up to 20 minutes.
School denies all allegations
The boy suffered a fractured jaw, broken teeth roots, and a deep head wound—doctors say these are serious injuries.
His mother says she was also locked in an office and assaulted when she came to the school.
The school denies all allegations, claiming the mother caused the injuries and saying it had asked her to clear pending fees for five months, after which she demanded a transfer certificate.
Police have filed an FIR under new criminal law sections but haven't made any arrests yet. The investigation is ongoing while the boy recovers on a liquid diet in hospital.