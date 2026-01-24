Gurugram businessman loses ₹6.3 crore to online scam over 4 years
A 58-year-old Gurugram businessman was tricked out of ₹6.3 crore by scammers who posed as a foreign air hostess and government officials, starting with a Facebook message in 2020.
Over the years, the fraudsters sent objectionable photographs that police suspect were morphed, threatened to leak chats, and pretended to be relatives needing urgent money for things like medical emergencies and training fees.
How the scam unfolded—and where things stand now
The constant threats took a toll on the victim's health, leading to a stroke in 2022.
Even after he blocked their numbers in 2025, the scammers kept reaching out to his family until December.
After his accountant spotted suspicious transfers, he filed a police complaint; an FIR was registered this January under several charges including extortion and conspiracy.
Police are now tracing suspects and working with banks to freeze their accounts—serving as another reminder to stay alert about online scams targeting unsuspecting people through social media.