Why cab drivers in Gurugram are on strike

App-based cab drivers in Gurugram have gone on strike, demanding mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) verification for passengers. The protest started on Saturday outside Sector 46, where drivers gathered to voice their concerns. They say the move is necessary to tackle increasing safety threats posed by fake or unverified passengers who misuse the service and attack drivers during rides.

Safety concerns Drivers voice concerns over safety measures One of the drivers, Preet Kumar, emphasized the need for equal safety measures. He said while drivers undergo strict KYC checks before joining platforms, passengers aren't subjected to similar scrutiny. This raises questions about the protection of drivers from unidentified riders. The protest also highlights the absence of a proper grievance redressal system for reporting incidents of customer misbehavior or threats against drivers.

Service impact Uber, Ola services severely impacted in Gurugram The strike has severely affected Uber and Ola services in Gurugram, with commuters facing longer wait times and frequent cancellations. Ride bookings now take an average of 10-15 minutes instead of the usual 1-2 minutes. Availability has also dropped sharply in high-demand areas such as Sector 46, and Sohna Road.

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Safety tools Drivers report incidents of abuse and threats during rides Drivers have also raised concerns over the effectiveness of existing safety features like SOS buttons, which often fail to provide timely assistance during emergencies. They argue that mandatory KYC for riders would prevent people with fake profiles or malicious intent from accessing services without accountability. Several drivers have reported incidents of verbal abuse, non-payment, threats, and physical assaults during rides.

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