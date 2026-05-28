Gurugram Civil Hospital opens 6-bed Ebola ward after WHO emergency
After the World Health Organization declared an Ebola emergency, Gurugram Civil Hospital quickly opened a six-bed isolation ward.
It's on the ground floor in Sector 10A and can be expanded if needed.
The space was used for COVID-19 patients before.
Health teams monitor DRC Uganda travelers
Local health teams are keeping a close eye on travelers from countries hit by Ebola, like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.
Following Union Health Ministry guidelines, they're watching for signs like fever and vomiting.
Staff have PPE kits, rapid response teams are ready, and trained healthcare staff are ready to spot symptoms fast.
No confirmed India cases, thermal screenings
The current outbreak in Africa has caused at least 255 deaths but no confirmed cases in India so far.
Still, authorities aren't taking any chances: they're doing thermal screenings at airports to catch any potential risks early.