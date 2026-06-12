Gurugram couple's DNA tests show IVF twins not theirs
India
A couple in Gurugram got a huge shock when DNA tests revealed their IVF twins are not biologically theirs.
The discovery came during a routine medical evaluation for a minor health issue months after the birth, leaving them worried that their embryos might have been swapped with another couple's at the clinic.
Couple takes action, experts urge oversight
After getting no answers from the clinic despite repeated requests, the couple has taken legal action.
Experts say this case exposes big gaps in how fertility clinics are regulated and are pushing for stricter rules and better tracking to prevent mistakes like this in India's growing IVF sector.