Gurugram: Deep drain work on Southern Peripheral Road starts today

Here are the alternate routes

Depending on where you're coming from, your drive could look different.

If you're heading from Dwarka Expressway to Sectors 74-80, you'll need to take NH-48 via Climber Lift and Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Rajiv Chowk traffic will also be sent along NH-48 to the same toll plaza.

And for those coming from Pachgaon Chowk in Manesar, get ready for a U-turn at Kherki Daula.