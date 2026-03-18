Gurugram: Deep drain work on Southern Peripheral Road starts today
Heads up if you're driving in Gurugram: major construction is happening between SPR Road and Sectors 74-80, Shikohpur village, and Manesar Police Lines.
For the next 60 days, expect detours and new routes as police try to keep things safe while a deep drain gets built.
Vehicles coming from Vatika Chowk will be diverted via SPR Road, NH-48, Climber Lift and Kherki Daula toll plaza.
Here are the alternate routes
Depending on where you're coming from, your drive could look different.
If you're heading from Dwarka Expressway to Sectors 74-80, you'll need to take NH-48 via Climber Lift and Kherki Daula toll plaza.
Rajiv Chowk traffic will also be sent along NH-48 to the same toll plaza.
And for those coming from Pachgaon Chowk in Manesar, get ready for a U-turn at Kherki Daula.
Why the detours?
It's all part of a big ₹755 crore upgrade for Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).
A 4.2-kilometer signal-free elevated corridor is planned; construction will begin after the tender is awarded and is expected to take about 30 months to complete, with extra lanes and service roads from NH-48 to Vatika Chowk, all meant to make future drives smoother by cutting down congestion.
So yeah, it's inconvenient now but should pay off later!