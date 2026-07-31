Gurugram district court, mini secretariat closed after bomb threat email
India
A bomb threat emailed to the district court and mini secretariat in Gurugram led to the court being shut down Friday.
Police moved quickly, bringing in bomb squads and sniffer dogs to check the premises, while those inside the court were evacuated as a precaution.
Hearings postponed as police investigate
All court hearings for the day have been postponed, with the District Bar Association asking lawyers to cooperate with authorities.
Officials say similar threats were sent to some local schools too.
Police are now investigating who sent the emails and checking how serious the threats are.