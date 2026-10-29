Gurugram food safety officer warns of adulterated khoya and paneer

Diwali is almost here, and food safety teams are stepping up checks on khoya and paneer after finding some pretty worrying cases of adulteration.

Officials say khoya might contain cheaper fats, starch, and other non-dairy ingredients, while synthetic paneer could be made using vegetable fats, soybean ingredients, and milk powder, which can be risky for your health.

Dr. Deepak, food safety officer, Gurugram-2 pointed out that synthetic paneer is being sold as the real thing, and it's important to stay alert.