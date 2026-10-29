Gurugram food safety officer warns of adulterated khoya and paneer
Diwali is almost here, and food safety teams are stepping up checks on khoya and paneer after finding some pretty worrying cases of adulteration.
Officials say khoya might contain cheaper fats, starch, and other non-dairy ingredients, while synthetic paneer could be made using vegetable fats, soybean ingredients, and milk powder, which can be risky for your health.
Dr. Deepak, food safety officer, Gurugram-2 pointed out that synthetic paneer is being sold as the real thing, and it's important to stay alert.
Nuh officials seize suspected paneer
Dr. Deepak warned that synthetic paneer and nonpermitted colors in khoya can cause serious health issues, especially since these go into so many sweets right now.
In a recent crackdown in Nuh, around 7,600kg of suspected adulterated paneer was seized in the Punhana area of Nuh, while refined palm oil and industrial-grade bleaching agents were found on the premises.
The problem doesn't stop there; even ghee and edible silver leaf are at risk this season.
So if you're buying sweets or dairy products, double-check those labels before digging in!