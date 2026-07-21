Gurugram hit by over 4 hours of rain, more expected
Gurugram got hit with over four hours of nonstop rain early Tuesday, leaving streets flooded just as everyone was heading out for work.
With water everywhere and traffic crawling, the city's usual rush hour turned into a bit of a mess.
The weather department says more rain is on the way, so things might stay tricky for a couple more days.
Gurugram recalls July 7-8 floods
This downpour brought back memories of the July 7-8 floods that basically shut down Gurugram, with major roads underwater and spots like Sohna Road seeing cave-ins.
Overflowing drains and swamped service lanes made it tough for people to get in or out of neighborhoods and offices, stretching commute times even longer.
Residents are bracing themselves as civic agencies try to keep things under control, but with more rain expected, delays seem likely.