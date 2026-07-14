Gurugram hoax bomb email evacuates 9 schools and mini secretariat
India
A fake bomb threat email caused nine schools and the Mini Secretariat in Gurugram to be evacuated on Monday.
Bomb squads and sniffer dogs checked the Mini Secretariat and four schools, while thorough searches were conducted at all evacuated locations.
Everyone was kept safe, and officials confirmed it was just a hoax.
Police trace email to Bangladesh IP
Police say the email came from an IP address in Bangladesh and also mentioned a possible threat at Prime Minister Modi's rally in Jind on July 17.
Police have deployed personnel and conducted searches at the Mini Secretariat and four schools as authorities keep investigating.
Police also noted that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram received a hoax bomb threat in June.