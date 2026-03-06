Gurugram hospital fakes admissions, pulls off ₹1cr insurance fraud

Probe expands to another lab suspected of issuing fake reports

Hospital staff allegedly teamed up with people willing to lend their names for fake claims, splitting payouts of ₹60,000-70,000 each. One doctor is even accused of using fake medical degrees.

Police registered an FIR for cheating and forgery after a complaint filed on February 14, and arrested three employees—Sapna and Varsha from Palam Vihar and Gaurav from Rajasthan.

The probe has now expanded to another lab suspected of issuing more fake reports, with investigators digging into digital records and bank trails.

The case has attracted attention.