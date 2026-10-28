Gurugram introduces ₹3,000 FASTag pass at Bijwasan and Kherki Daula
India
Big update for Gurugram drivers:
Starting November 1, if you use the Bijwasan or Kherki Daula toll plazas and live within 20km, and own a non-commercial vehicle with a valid, functional FASTag, you can grab a new annual pass for ₹3,000.
No more monthly renewals: just one payment to cover the whole year.
Annual pass cuts tolls to ₹3,000
The new pass means real savings, down from ₹4,320 a year to ₹3,000, and less hassle at the tolls.
It's only valid at your chosen plaza, and rates might change after April 1.
Locals are pretty happy about it, calling it a win for convenience and cost-cutting as the government tries to make commuting smoother.