Tripura teen's live-in partner subjected her to horrific torture 

A 19-year-old woman from Tripura is undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital after being brutally tortured by her live-in partner, identified as Shivam. The incident took place in Gurugram , where the 19-year-old victim had come to study BSc in Biotechnology. She met Shivam on a dating app in September 2024, and they started living together. However, their relationship turned abusive when Shivam suspected her of infidelity.

Abuse details Victim subjected to physical and mental abuse The victim has alleged that Shivam then started subjecting her to physical and mental abuse. On February 16, he allegedly assaulted her with a steel bottle and an earthen pot, smashed her head against the wall, and poured sanitizer on her private parts in an attempt to set them on fire. He also allegedly cut her legs with a knife and threatened to leave her disabled.

Emergency call Victim calls mother from Shivam's phone On February 18, the victim managed to call her mother from Shivam's phone and asked for help in Bengali. She said, "If you want to see me alive, come and find me," NDTV reported. Her mother, a police officer, immediately called the 112 helpline. The Gurugram police reached the scene, shifted the woman to a hospital, and arrested Shivam.

