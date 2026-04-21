Gurugram man allegedly kills wife using her scarf then suicides
India
A 33-year-old man allegedly killed his 28-year-old wife and then died by suicide at their Gurugram home on Sunday, with their five-year-old son present.
The couple had recently reunited after a month and a half apart due to ongoing disputes.
Police said the man used his wife's scarf while she was in the kitchen.
Teen relative found bodies, police probe
The tragedy happened between 4:30pm and 6pm discovered by a teenage relative who called for help.
While there were no official reports of domestic violence before this, issues such as alcoholism and jealousy had strained their marriage.
The couple had moved from Rajasthan and lived in Gurugram for eight years.
Police are investigating, and the family has received the bodies after autopsies.