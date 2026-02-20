Gurugram: Man attacked for hitting car with baseball bat
India
On Tuesday evening in Gurugram, Nitesh Bhatia, an HR manager at Munjal Kiriu Industries, was assaulted after his car was hit by a numberless Alto near Sarita Handa Exports.
Three men attacked him with baseball and cricket bats, continuing even after he fell and called for help.
FIR registered against unidentified attackers
Bhatia needed stitches for a deep ear cut and had injuries to his arms and legs; he was treated at Fortis Hospital and discharged Thursday.
Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified attackers for rash driving, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and more.
They're working to track down the suspects as the investigation continues.