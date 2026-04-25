Gurugram man dies of suspected 'sex-enhancing' drug overdose
What's the story
A 29-year-old man was found dead in his rented flat in Gurugram's Sector 53 on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as a native of Nagpur and worked at the Quality Council of India in New Delhi. His co-worker alerted the police when he failed to respond or open his door.
Investigation underway
Police suspect overdose of sex-enhancing drug
Upon reaching the spot, the police had to break open the door to the deceased's flat. Inside, they found his body on the bed along with wrappers of medicines and health supplements. Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased had invited his fiancée over, but died before she arrived. The police suspect an overdose of a sex-enhancing drug may have caused a heart attack, leading to his death.
Forensic analysis
Police investigating all possible angles
Sector 53 Station House Officer (SHO) Satender Rawal said, "We sent viscera and the recovered medicines to FSL for testing." The exact cause of death will be determined once the viscera report is received. The police are investigating all possible angles in this case. After a postmortem examination, the deceased's body was handed over to his family.