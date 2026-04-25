Gurugram man dies of suspected 'sex-enhancing' drug overdose

Investigation underway

Police suspect overdose of sex-enhancing drug

Upon reaching the spot, the police had to break open the door to the deceased's flat. Inside, they found his body on the bed along with wrappers of medicines and health supplements. Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased had invited his fiancée over, but died before she arrived. The police suspect an overdose of a sex-enhancing drug may have caused a heart attack, leading to his death.