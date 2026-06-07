Gurugram masked robbers hold retired colonel's family hostage, steal 15L

Vikas Jain's family threatened at knifepoint

The gang first threatened Vikas Jain's wife and 11-year-old daughter at knifepoint before restraining Vikas too when he woke up.

After searching the house, they escaped through the same window, they snatched three mobile phones, which were later recovered from behind the house.

Police have filed an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are now checking nearby CCTV footage to track down the suspects.