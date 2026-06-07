Gurugram masked robbers hold retired colonel's family hostage, steal 15L
Early Thursday morning in Gurugram, at least four masked men broke into the house of an 80-year-old retired Army colonel.
They held the family hostage and made off with about ₹15 lakh in cash and valuables.
The robbers got in by climbing to the first floor from the balcony of an adjacent house, turning away a CCTV camera, and cutting through window grills.
Vikas Jain's family threatened at knifepoint
The gang first threatened Vikas Jain's wife and 11-year-old daughter at knifepoint before restraining Vikas too when he woke up.
After searching the house, they escaped through the same window, they snatched three mobile phones, which were later recovered from behind the house.
Police have filed an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are now checking nearby CCTV footage to track down the suspects.