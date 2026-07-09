Gurugram NH-48 expressway reopens on trial after July 7 cave-in India Jul 09, 2026

After heavy rains caused a section of Gurugram's busy NH-48 to cave in on July 7, the expressway has now reopened, though only on a trial basis.

Two lanes were shut down, leading to long jams and detours for anyone heading from Delhi to Jaipur.

Even with the road back in action, some restrictions and traffic diversions are still sticking around while things get checked out.