Gurugram NH-48 expressway reopens on trial after July 7 cave-in
After heavy rains caused a section of Gurugram's busy NH-48 to cave in on July 7, the expressway has now reopened, though only on a trial basis.
Two lanes were shut down, leading to long jams and detours for anyone heading from Delhi to Jaipur.
Even with the road back in action, some restrictions and traffic diversions are still sticking around while things get checked out.
NHAI GMDA police manage NH-48 diversions
NHAI jumped into action with emergency repairs using reinforced concrete and thick metal sheets to keep things stable.
Teams from NHAI, GMDA, and local police managed traffic by setting up checkpoints and sending vehicles onto alternate routes like the Southern Peripheral Road.
Light vehicles are using service lanes for now; heavy trucks have limited access.
With more rain causing waterlogging at key spots like Hero Honda Chowk, police are actively guiding traffic and keeping a close watch on the repaired stretch to make sure it stays safe.